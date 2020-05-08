RIL shares jump over 4 pc as Vista Equity Partners picks 2.32 pc stake in Jio Platforms
New Delhi: Shares of Reliance Industries on Friday jumped over 4 per cent after the company announced that US-based private equity firm Vista Equity Partners will buy a 2.32 per cent stake in its digital unit, Jio Platforms, for Rs 11,367 crore.
The heavyweight stock gained 4.42 per cent to Rs 1,574 on BSE.
On the NSE, it rose by 4.48 per cent to Rs 1,574.55.
"This investment values Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 lakh crore," the company said in a statement earlier in the day.
Vista's investment will translate into a 2.32 per cent equity stake on a fully diluted basis, making Vista the largest investor in Jio Platforms, behind Reliance Industries and Facebook.
Facebook had bought 9.99 per cent stake in Jio Platforms for Rs 43,574 crore. That deal was followed by Silver Lake - the world's largest tech investor - buying 1.15 per cent stake in Jio Platforms for Rs 5,665.75 crore.
"Jio Platforms has now raised Rs 60,596.37 crore from leading technology investors in less than three weeks," the statement said.
The wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries is a next-generation tech company that brings together Jio's leading digital apps, digital ecosystems and high speed connectivity platform under one umbrella.
India's fight with COVID-196 May 2020 6:06 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Mamata pays tribute to Tagore, virtual b'day celebrations...8 May 2020 8:03 PM GMT
Researchers develop nanomedicine to treat Covid patients,...8 May 2020 8:02 PM GMT
India's recovery rate nears 30% even as cases touch...8 May 2020 7:30 PM GMT
Bengal sees 130 new Covid +ve cases in past 24 hours8 May 2020 7:26 PM GMT
Man kills 5-month-old daughter, later lynched by mob in...8 May 2020 7:19 PM GMT