RIL Jio-bp to power Zomato's EV journey
Mumbai: Jio-bp - a fuels and mobility joint venture between RIL and bp - and Zomato, on Wednesday announced that they have entered an agreement to support Zomato's commitment towards The Climate Group's EV100 initiative of 100 per cent EV fleet by 2030.
Towards the same, Jio-bp will provide EV mobility services to Zomato along with access to 'Jio-bp pulse' branded battery swapping stations for last mile delivery.
Leveraging the best of RIL and bp's strengths in electrification, Jio-bp is creating an ecosystem that will benefit all the stakeholders in the EV value chain. The JV's electric mobility business, offering charging infrastructure to Indian consumers, operates under the brand Jio-bp pulse. With the Jio-bp pulse mobile app, customers can easily find nearby charging stations and seamlessly charge their EVs.
The collaboration is poised to accelerate EV adoption in the rapidly growing Indian delivery and transportation segment.
With high-performance batteries resulting in superior on-road range and with swapping taking just a couple of minutes, battery swapping has become an ideal solution for two and three-wheelers, especially those playing in the last-mile delivery segment.
