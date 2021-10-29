Reserve Bank's board reviews current economic situation

Mumbai: The Central Board of Directors of the Reserve Bank of India on Friday reviewed the current domestic and global economic situation and challenges.

The board also deliberated upon possible measures for addressing the emerging challenges, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in a release.

The 591st meeting of the board was held under the Chairmanship of Governor Shaktikanta Das.

"The board also congratulated the Governor on his reappointment," the Reserve Bank of India said.

According to the release, the board also discussed the working of sub-committees of the central board and activities of a few Central Office Departments, including the nationwide survey among bank customers regarding banks' grievance redress system and the functioning of the Ombudsman schemes.

Deputy Governors Mahesh Kumar Jain, Michael Debabrata Patra, M Rajeshwar Rao, and T Rabi Sankar attended the meeting.

Other directors on the board — N Chandrasekaran, Satish K Marathe, S Gurumurthy and Sachin Chaturvedi — were also present.

Besides, Debasish Panda, Secretary, Department of Financial Services and Ajay Seth, Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, attended the meeting.