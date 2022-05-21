Reserve Bank to pay Rs 30,307 crore dividend to govt for fiscal year 2022
Mumbai: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will pay the government Rs 30,307 crore as dividend for the fiscal year ended March 31, down from the second highest payout ever of Rs 99,122 crore paid in the previous year.
The board approved the transfer of Rs 30,307 crore as surplus to the central government for the accounting year 2021-22 while deciding to maintain the Contingency Risk Buffer at 5.50 per cent, RBI said in a statement.
The decision on the dividend payment was taken in the 596th meeting of the Central Board of Directors of RBI, headed by Governor Shaktikanta Das, held on Friday.
Last year in May, RBI declared a dividend of Rs 99,122 crore for the nine-month period (July 2020 to March 2021). The dividend was paid for that period as RBI aligned its financial year with the government's financial year.
Earlier, RBI used to follow July-June period earlier as against government's April-March financial year.
For the current fiscal, the government had estimated a receipt of Rs 73,948 crore as dividend revenue from the central bank and public sector financial institutions. This is 27 per cent lower than the Rs 1.01 lakh crore received in FY22.
During its meeting, the board also reviewed the current economic situation, global and domestic challenges and the impact of recent geopolitical developments.
Further, the board discussed the working of RBI during the year April 2021 March 2022 and approved the annual report and accounts for the accounting year 2021-22, the statement said.
RBI's latest dividend is down compared to last year as it may have taken a hit on the income side, with the central bank likely receiving lower interest income from its liquidity management
operations.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Centre calls for 'mission mode' push to Covid vaccination across...20 May 2022 7:36 PM GMT
Monkeypox outbreak: Govt asks ICMR to be vigilant20 May 2022 7:35 PM GMT
'India's int'l stature grew in last 8 years'20 May 2022 7:34 PM GMT
SC orders transfer of Gyanvapi suit to Varanasi district judge20 May 2022 7:34 PM GMT
Govt's 8 years dedicated to balanced development, social justice: Modi20 May 2022 7:33 PM GMT