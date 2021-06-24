Reserve Bank prescribes norms for dividend distribution by NBFCs

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank on Thursday issued guidelines on dividend distribution by NBFCs in order to infuse greater transparency and uniformity in the practice.

The guidelines shall be effective for declaration of dividend from the profits of the financial year ending March 31, 2022 and onwards. These will be applicable to NFBCs regulated by the RBI. As per the minimum prudential requirements prescribed for declaration of dividend, the net NPA ratio of the NBFC concerned shall be less than 6 per cent in each of the last three years, including as at the close of the financial year for which the dividend is proposed to be declared.

Also, NBFCs (other than Standalone Primary Dealers) should have met the applicable regulatory capital requirement for each of the last three financial years, including the financial year for which the dividend is proposed. The guidelines also prescribe ceilings on dividend payout ratios for NBFCs.

For a non-banking financial company (NBFC) which is a core investment company, the maximum dividend payout ratio could be 60 per cent and 50 per cent for other NBFCs. However, there is no ceiling specified for NBFCs that do not accept public funds and do not have any customer interface.

The proposed dividend shall include both dividend on equity shares and compulsorily convertible preference shares eligible for inclusion in Tier 1 capital, RBI said.

In case the net profit for the relevant period includes any exceptional and/or extraordinary profits/ income or the financial statements are qualified by the statutory auditor that indicates an overstatement of net profit, the same shall be reduced from net profits while determining the dividend payout ratio.