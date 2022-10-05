Reliance Jio to start beta trial of 5G services in four cities on occasion of Dussehra

New Delhi: Telecom major Reliance Jio will start a beta trial of 5G services in four cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Varanasi - from October 5 with a select set of customers, the company said on

Tuesday.

The company will send an invite to customers under Jio True 5G Welcome Offer to try its 5G services, and the subscribers will get unlimited 5G data with up to 1 gigabit per second speed.

"Post the successful demonstration of its True-5G services at the India Mobile Congress 2022, Jio is announcing the Beta trial of its True-5G services on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra for Jio users in 4 cities - Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Varanasi," Jio said in the statement.

Invited users will be automatically upgraded to the Jio True 5G service without needing to change their existing Jio SIM or 5G handset.

Customers will only pay for their existing 4G plan and will not be charged an additional amount for 5G data during the trial.

Reliance Jio Infocomm Chairman Akash M Ambani said that by embracing 5G, Jio will create nation-first platforms and solutions that will transform skill development, education, healthcare, agriculture, and many such sectors, with the promise of enabling a better life for every

Indian.

"5G cannot remain an exclusive service available to the privileged few or those in our largest cities. It must be available to every citizen, every home, and every business across India. Only then we can dramatically increase productivity, earnings, and living standards across our entire economy, thereby creating a prosperous and inclusive society in our country,"

Ambani said.