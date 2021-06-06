RECPDCL hand over two SPVs to Power Grid Corp

New Delhi: REC Power Distribution Company Limited (RECPDCL), a wholly owned subsidiary of REC Limited under Ministry of Power, handed over two projects specific Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) 'Fatehgarh Bhadla Transco Limited' & 'Sikar New Transmission Limited' to Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) on June 4, 2021 in the presence of CEO & Jt. CEO, RECPDCL and officials from Power Grid Corporation of India Limited.

The selection of Power Grid Corporation of India Limited was carried out through Tariff Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) for selection of Transmission Developers in line with the Standard Bidding Documents and Guidelines as notified by Union Ministry of Power.

REC Limited is a Navratna NBFC focusing on Power Sector Financing and Development across India. Established in 1969, REC Limited has completed over fifty years in the area of its operations.

It provides financial assistance to state electricity boards, state governments, central/state power utilities, independent power producers, rural electric cooperatives and private sector utilities.