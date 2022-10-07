REC extends `15.89 cr to SVNIRTAR for construction of 100 beded hospital

Gurugram: REC Limited has extended Rs 15.89 cr under its CSR project to Swami Vivekananda National Institute of Rehabilitation Training and Research (SVNIRTAR) for construction of 100 bedded Annex Hospital "REC Centre of Excellence for Deformity Correction" in Olatpur, Cuttack district of Odisha.

It is a four storey building with total area of 3284 sqm comprising of two wards, cabins for 100 beds, 10 rooms and two halls. The institute promotes manufacturing of prototype designed aids and empowers at least 2000 beneficiaries every year.

The building was inaugurated and dedicated to the public by J P Nadda Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) in the august presence of the Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Dr. Virendra Kumar, Dharmendra Pradhan Union Minister of Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. Rajesh Agarwal, Secretary, Dept. of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Govt. of India, Dr. P P Mohanty, Director, SVNIRTAR and other officials of REC, CPWD & SVNIRTAR were also present at the venue.