Rahul Mithal takes over as new CMD of RITES

Gurugram: Rahul Mithal took over as Chairman and Managing Director of RITES Ltd. (NSE: RITES, BSE: 541556), the leading Transport Infrastructure Consultancy and Engineering firm, on October 7, 2021.

Mithal is a Mechanical Engineer from Indian Railway Service of Mechanical Engineers (SCRA 1985 Batch). He has also done MBA (Finance) from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai, and is a Fellow of Institution of Mechanical Engineers (UK) and a Chartered Engineer registered with the Engineering Council (UK).

Mithal has over 31 years of experience in the Railway sector. He has worked at various key positions in Indian Railways and Container Corporation of India Limited (CONCOR). He has worked in different areas of the sector ranging from Design and Maintenance of Rolling Stock and Handling equipment, MMLP/Warehousing Projects, Operations and Maintenance, Design, Planning & Execution of Modernization projects and Digitization initiatives.

Addressing 'Team RITES', Mithal said, "It's a great privilege to lead RITES. Being aware of the illustrious past, its diversified business model and strong fundamentals, I am optimistic that we as 'Team RITES' will perform at full throttle to deliver more value to all stakeholders and be a market leader across sectors."

Prior to joining RITES, Mithal was Director (Projects & Services) at Container Corporation of India Limited (CONCOR).