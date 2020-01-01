R K Gautam takes charge as Addl Commissioner & Regional Director of ESIC's Guj office
Ahmedabad: Ratnesh Kumar Gautam has taken over the charge as Additional Commissioner & Regional Director, of Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) at Regional Office Gujarat, Ahmedabad, on January 1, 2020. He has vast experience of Media, Public Relations, Administration, Revenue & Benefit matters. He has served at ESIC (Head Quarters Office) New Delhi, Sub Regional Offices at Thane (Maharashtra) & Gurgaon (Haryana) and Regional Office, Haryana (at Faridabad). He has also served at Delhi Doordarshan.
