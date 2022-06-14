QX Group earns Great Place To Work certification

Ahmedabad: QX Global Group, a leading Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) company, is proud to announce that it has earned the 2022 Great Place to Work Certification.

The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience of working at the QX Global Group.

QX joins an esteemed list of companies as a Great Place to Work, measured on qualities including trust, pride, and culture.

The certification recognizes QX's commitment to building a diverse, inclusive, and people-first culture.

QX team members contributed to an independently conducted survey to help inform the Great Place to Work Certification.

Survey highlights included a great sense of pride in QX, the ability to be oneself at work, and positive feelings about the company's contribution to the community.

Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by both employees and employers and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee

experience.

"This is a tremendous honour and I want to thank all the 2,500 members of the QX family who have designated QX as one of the best companies to work for. We are constantly challenging ourselves to create greater opportunities for everyone and I am grateful that our employees feel that we deserve this recognition.' said Frank Robinson,

QX's Group Chief Executive Officer.