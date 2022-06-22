PVR-INOX merger gets clearance bourses from BSE and NSE
New Delhi: Multiplex operators PVR and INOX Leisure on Tuesday said that they have received clearances for their merger from bourses NSE and BSE.
"The company has received observation letter with 'no adverse observations' dated June 20, 2022 from BSE Ltd and observation letter with 'no objection' dated June 21, 2022 from National Stock Exchange of India Ltd respectively in relation to the scheme of amalgamation," said PVR in a regulatory filing.
This was also confirmed by INOX through an identical regulatory filing.
A 'no objection' certificate from the exchange is a mandatory step for getting clearance from the National Company Law Tribunal and other regulatory authorities for any scheme of amalgamation.
On March 27 this year, PVR and INOX Leisure announced a merger deal to create the largest multiplex chain in the country with a network of more than 1,500 screens to unlock the opportunities in tier III, IV & V cities, besides in the developed markets.
The combined entity will be named PVR INOX Ltd with the branding of existing screens to continue as PVR and INOX, respectively. New cinemas opened post the merger will be branded as PVR INOX, the companies had said on March 27.
As per the agreement, INOX will merge with PVR in a share-swap ratio of 3 shares of PVR for every 10 shares of INOX.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Prez polls: Droupadi Murmu is BJP's choice, Oppn picks Yashwant Sinha21 Jun 2022 8:00 PM GMT
Railways limps back to normalcy with less than 300 trains cancelled on ...21 Jun 2022 7:46 PM GMT
Mann cracks whip on corruption, 45 held so far21 Jun 2022 7:46 PM GMT
Droupadi Murmu: From junior assistant in Odisha govt to NDA's...21 Jun 2022 7:45 PM GMT
'Maha' crisis in ruling alliance MVA as Sena leader Shinde rebels21 Jun 2022 7:42 PM GMT