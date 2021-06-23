PSPCL procures 879 MW power from outside state to meet demand: CMD

Patiala: PSPCL CMD A.Venu Prasad disclosed that Punjab state power corporation limited has purchased 879 MW of Power from Power exchange at the rate of RS 3.85 per unit.. This will help in meeting the increased power demand in state due to hot summer and Paddy season. PSPCL has made arrangements to meet the demand up to 13,700 MW.. The purchase of power from exchange is mainly due to failure of one unit of Talwandi Sabo thermal plant at Mansa.

PSPCL has met highest power demand of 12805 MW and recorded consumption of 2901 lakh units on June 22nd in the current paddy season so far, since its onset on 10.06.2021. He said that the demand is expected to rise further in the coming week due to rise in AP demand.

He said that last year maximum demand and consumption remained at 12683 MW and 2822 lakh units in the same month i.e. June-2020 though record highest ever consumption of 3018 lakh units was recorded in the month of July-2020. The highest ever demand of 13606 MW was however, recorded in the month of July of the year 2019.

PSPCL has operationalized all the four units GHTP Lehra Mohabbat, three units of GGSSTP Ropar and all the available units of IPPs. Nearly 850 MW of power is being contributed by hydel power stations of PSPCL to meet the paddy demand.

He also said that presently generation from inter state generating stations is running about 600 to 700 MW short as compared to last year due to low hydro potential and outage of 400MW from four thermal units of Coastal Gujrat Power Ltd. (CGPL)Mundra.