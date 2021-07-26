Prompt action by ONGC averts LPG tanker collision

New Delhi: Prompt action by state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) with assistance from the Coast Guard averted the collision of an empty LPG tanker, that went adrift, with oil and gas installations in the Arabian Sea, preventing a major mishap.

The LPG vessel 'Gas Yodla' was on its way to Fujairah, UAE after discharging an LPG cargo in Mongla, Bangladesh on July 24 evening when it reported an engine failure and started drifting in the sea, ONGC said.

This happened at 18.35 hrs on July 24 and about 20 nautical miles from ONGC's D1 field, off the Mumbai coast. The Panama-flagged vessel, owned by Dubai-based Shield Marine, had 17 people onboard, including eight Indians and nine Ukrainians.

"After the first information was reported by ODAG (Offshore Defence Advisory Group), ONGC promptly diverted its offshore supply vessel 'Sagar Pride' and ODAG mobilised its vessel 'P R Nayak' to support the drifting vessel," the statement said. "The efforts succeeded in assisting the distressed vessel and also helped to keep it away from ONGC's operational area."

ONGC also withdrew one of its multi-supply vessels 'Seamec-3' and tugboat 'Saroja Blessing' from assigned duties and diverted those towards the drifting vessel. 'Water Lilly' tugboat from DG Shipping also joined ONGC's vessels.