POWERGRID inks MoU to develop Badrinath as spiritual smart hill town

Gurugram: Aligning with the Prime Minister's vision to develop the ancient holy town of Badrinath as a spiritual Smart Hill town, Maharatna CPSE, Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID) signed an MoU with Shri KedarnathUtthan Charitable Trust on 17th March, 2021.

The MoU was signed between K. Sreekant, CMD, POWERGRID and Dilip Jawalkar, Secretary, Tourism & CEO, Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board, Govt. of Uttarakhand for developmental projects like construction of road and enhancement of public buildings façade on both sides of the road.

The developmental projects worth about ₹19.3 crore will include construction of 2.5 km long 10.5 m wide road. It will prevent traffic jams and help in efficient traffic management. High points of this project will be façade enhancement on Public and Devasthanam Board Buildings, Battery operated public transport, installation of property signages, wayfindingsignages, ambient lighting, tap-off water supply service and drainage that will highlight the aesthetics of this Char Dham pilgrimage town and maintain its uniqueness. The pilgrimage town of Badrinath is located in a tough terrain, inaccessible by roads during October-March every year. Despite the problem, projects will be completed in

three years.