'Phasing out Russian oil by EU self-destructive'
Moscow: Russia warned on Thursday that the European Union's decision to partially phase out Russian oil was likely to destabilise global energy markets, calling it a 'self-destructive' step that could backfire on the bloc, Reuters reported.
EU leaders agreed in principle on Monday to cut 90 per cent of oil imports from Russia by the end of this year, the bloc's toughest sanctions since the start of the invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special military operation". "The European Union's decisions to partially phase out Russian oil and oil products, as well as to ban insurance on Russian merchant ships, are highly likely to provoke further price increases, destabilize energy markets, and disrupt supply chains," Russia's foreign ministry said in a statement. The 27-country EU has hit Russia with multiple rounds of sanctions since Moscow sent troops into Ukraine in February, demonstrating uncharacteristic speed and unity given the complexity of the measures.
The Kremlin said on Thursday that the oil sanctions would hurt global oil flows and destabilise the world's energy market.
"But, of course, Russia will not sell anything at a loss. If somewhere demand is falling that means that in another place it is increasing - the flows are re-routed," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told
reporters.
