PFC to construct Modular Operation Theatres at District Hospital in Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi: Government-owned Power Finance Corporation Ltd (PFC), India's leading NBFC, today signed a MoA with District Administration of Siddharthnagar in Uttar Pradesh for construction of two Modular Operation Theatre Rooms in the District Hospital, Siddharthnagar.

Under the MoA, PFC will provide financial assistance of close to Rs 94 Lakhs for execution of the project to the District Administration, Siddharthnagar under its CSR initiative.

M Prabhakar Das, CGM (CSR&SD), PFC and Dr. Dinesh Kumar Chaudhary, Dy. CMO, Siddharthnagar signed the agreement on behalf of respective organizations.

The pact is intended to provide necessary support to the Siddharthnagar District Administration to develop the necessary infrastructure in order to reduce Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) and Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) in the catchment area.

The infrastructural development would also help in reducing the Neonatal Mortality Rate (NMR) in the adjoining areas of the district.