PFC launches 33/11kV 6.3 MVA Power Sub Station under IPDS in Nowshera

New Delhi: A 33/11kV 6.3 MVA Power Sub Station, commissioned under the IPDS scheme of Government of India, was inaugurated at Nonial Nowshera, Rajouri in Jammu & Kashmir. Power Finance Corporation is the Nodal Agency for IPDS scheme.

The inauguration ceremony is part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations marking 75 years of India's independence.

The project was inaugurated on a virtual platform by Baseer Ahmad Khan, Advisor to LG, Jammu & Kashmir, Er. Gurmeet Singh, MD, JPDCL and Saurav Kumar Shah, IPS, Executive Director (IPDS), PFC. The inauguration ceremony was also attended by other senior dignitaries from PFC & JPDCL (the project Implementation agency). M/s Power Tech Engineers Ltd is the turnkey contractor for the project.

The project will benefit more than 1200 domestic and commercial consumers of upper Nonial, Lower Nonial, Berari, Gai, Chadyala, Kanara Patrati and the surrounding areas and reduce forced curtailment of power supply in the region & reduce load on 10 MVA Nowshera and 6.3 MVA Chowki Handan

substations.