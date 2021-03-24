Percentage of women applicants proposed to top posts in PSUs abysmally low: Panel

New Delhi: Noting that the percentage of women candidates to top managerial posts in public sector undertakings is abysmally low, a parliamentary committee has asked the government head hunter PESB to carry out an in-depth study and examine if this gender gap is due to scarcity of competent women aspirants or the glass ceiling effect.

The Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) has been set up with the objective of evolving a sound managerial policy for Central Public Sector Enterprises and, in particular, to advise the government on appointments to their top management posts.

The Public Enterprises Selection Board shall consist of one part-time or full-time chairperson and three full-time members. Currently, PESB has two members. The posts of chairperson and one member are vacant, according to a report of the committee tabled in the Parliament recently.

"The committee is unable to understand as to how PESB is functioning without the chairperson and a member,"

it said.

The panel also noted that the percentage of female candidates recommended by PESB to top managerial posts in public sector undertakings (PSUs) is abysmally low, the Department-Related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice said in its 106th report on Demands for Grants (2021-22) of the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.

"The Committee recommends PESB to carry out an in-depth study and examine whether this gender gap is due to scarcity of competent women aspirants or glass ceiling effect. The Committee is of the considered opinion that there is a need to build an equitable work place for women and PESB must make an endeavour in this regard," it said.

The percentage of female candidates recommended by Public Enterprises Selection Board was 2.4 per cent in 2016, 7.69 per cent in 2017, 3.8 per cent in 2018, 2.75 per cent in 2019 and 6.89 per cent in 2020, according to the report tabled on March 16.