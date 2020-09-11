Passenger vehicle sales in India increase 14 pc in August: SIAM

New Delhi: Passenger vehicle sales in India increased by 14.16 per cent in August to 2,15,916 units as against 1,89,129 units in the same month last year, auto industry body SIAM said on Friday.



According to the latest data by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), two-wheeler sales also rose 3 per cent at 15,59,665 units, as compared to 15,14,196 units in the same month last year.

Motorcycle sales were at 10,32,476 units as against 9,37,486 units in August 2019, up 10.13 per cent.

Scooter sales were, however, down 12.3 per cent at 4,56,848 units as against 5,20,898 units in the same month last year.