Panel to submit report on May 30
New Delhi: An expert committee set up by the road transport ministry to investigate the cases of electric two-wheelers catching fire and suggest remedial measures will submit its report next week, a senior government official said
on Friday.
Recently, there have been multiple incidents of electric vehicles (EVs) catching fire and resulting in deaths and severe injuries to people.
"The expert committee (formed to enquire into the incidents of electric two-wheelers catching fire) will submit it's report on May 30," the official said.
Road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari had recently said the companies found negligent will be penalised and a recall of all defective vehicles will be ordered after the expert panel submits its report.
The government had ordered a probe last month after an e-scooter launched by ride-hailing operator Ola's electric mobility arm engulfed in fire in Pune.
The Centre for Fire Explosive and Environment Safety (CFEES) had been asked to probe the circumstances that led to the incident and also suggest remedial measures, according to the road
transport ministry.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
NCB gives Aryan Khan, 5 others clean chit in drugs-on-cruise case27 May 2022 7:45 PM GMT
Seven soldiers killed in road accident in Ladakh's Tuktuk27 May 2022 7:30 PM GMT
J&K HC orders exhuming body of third civilian27 May 2022 7:25 PM GMT
Ex-Haryana CM OP Chautala gets 4-year jail term in DA case27 May 2022 7:23 PM GMT
8th anniversary of BJP govt: PM to hold roadshow in Shimla27 May 2022 7:22 PM GMT