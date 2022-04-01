ONGC on way to add eighth basin 'Vindhyan' on production

New Delhi: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) is on its way to commercialise another Basin – the Vindhyan Basin. This would be the ninth producing Basin of India- the eighth by ONGC.

This comes close on the heels of the eighth Indian Basin – the Bengal Basin –dedicated to the nation on 20th December 2020.

Exploratory well Hatta#3 was drilled with the objective to establish commercial potential through detailed testing to acquire reservoir-specific data. The Well Hatta#3 is in the Son valley sector of Madhya Pradesh. On testing, the well-produced over 62,044 cubic meters/day gas, thus confirming the production potential of Proterozoic Basin for the first time in India.

Active exploration in the Vindhyan Basin began with the acquisition of seismic data in the late 1980s. The very first well Jabera#1, drilled in the Basin in 1991, produced gas of around 2000 cubic meters/day.

Perseverance of ONGC spanned over the next 25 years, with drilling of 26 exploratory wells in the Son and Chambal valleysector of the Vindhya Basin, notwithstanding 14 of them providing sub-commercial gas flows in the

Son Valley.