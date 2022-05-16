NTPC's GEM touches newer heights of success

New Delhi: Girl Empowerment Mission (GEM), the flagship CSR initiative of NTPC Ltd in empowering young girls, to realise their dreams has achieved the newer heights of success.

NTPC Ltd, India's largest integrated energy company, has received widespread acclaim for supporting the upliftment of girls, with focus on girl child from the villages around NTPC projects. Further, it is planning to conduct its GEM initiative in about 35 project locations during this year.

GEM programme has empowered girls from across the country and made them aware of basic education, health and self-defence. With this initiative, NTPC aims to help these girls break the glass ceiling and dispel the misconception about female foeticide in rural areas. The initiative has created a space for the children to showcase their talents and capabilities.

As a responsible corporate citizen, NTPC started Girl Empowerment Mission (GEM) back in 2018 and contributed to the empowerment of unfortunate girls in the vicinity of its project locations.

By 2019, Girl Empowerment Mission (GEM) benefitted 2300 girls across 20 project locations. NTPC oversaw the enrolment of girl students between the age of 10-12 years from different locations such as Dadri, Korba, Farakka, Sipat, Singrauli, Kawas, Ramagundam, Simhadri and other project areas. These girl students have gotten exposed to not only academics but also yoga, self-defence, fine arts and much more. These girls have imbibed a creative mind set and also learnt the importance of team spirit.

GEM ensures that the girl child grows into a well-rounded adult; with ample curiosity and quality communication and social skills. Additionally, it motivates the girl child to nurture their creativity, sharpen psychological, social and emotional growth, and makes learning a lively, engaging, and impactful experience.