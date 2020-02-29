NTPC to start commercial operation of 800 mw unit of Darlipalli Station from Mar 1
New Delhi: State-run power producer NTPC on Saturday said its 800 MW unit of Darlipalli Super Thermal Power Station in Odisha will start commercial operation from midnight. In a regulatory filing, NTPC said the 800 megawatt (mw) unit of Darlipalli Super Thermal Power Station Stage-I (2 x 800 MW) is declared on commercial operation with effect from 00:00 hrs, of Mar 1, this year. With this, the commercial capacity of NTPC and NTPC group will become 49,695 MW and 58,156 MW respectively, the filing added.
Next Story
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Majerhat Bridge gets safety nod from CRS29 Feb 2020 6:22 PM GMT
Life limps back to normal, school to remain shut till March...29 Feb 2020 6:20 PM GMT
6 detained for chanting 'Goli Maaro' slogan in Delhi Metro29 Feb 2020 6:20 PM GMT
Ensuring justice reach all priority of govt: PM29 Feb 2020 6:19 PM GMT
Meghalaya violence toll rises to 2, curfew reimposed in...29 Feb 2020 6:18 PM GMT