NTPC to start commercial operation of 800 mw unit of Darlipalli Station from Mar 1

New Delhi: State-run power producer NTPC on Saturday said its 800 MW unit of Darlipalli Super Thermal Power Station in Odisha will start commercial operation from midnight. In a regulatory filing, NTPC said the 800 megawatt (mw) unit of Darlipalli Super Thermal Power Station Stage-I (2 x 800 MW) is declared on commercial operation with effect from 00:00 hrs, of Mar 1, this year. With this, the commercial capacity of NTPC and NTPC group will become 49,695 MW and 58,156 MW respectively, the filing added.

