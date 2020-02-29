NTPC to start commercial operation of 800 mw unit of Darlipalli Power Station from Mar 1
New Delhi: State-run power producer NTPC on Saturday said its 800 MW unit of Darlipalli Super Thermal Power Station in Odisha will start commercial operation from midnight.
In a regulatory filing, NTPC said the 800 megawatts (mw) unit of Darlipalli Super Thermal Power Station Stage-I (2 x 800 MW) is declared on commercial operation with effect from 00:00 hrs, of Mar 1, this year.
With this, the commercial capacity of NTPC and NTPC group will become 49,695 MW and 58,156 MW respectively, the filing added.
Next Story
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Centre unleashing violence against anti-CAA protesters: CM29 Feb 2020 9:57 AM GMT
NTPC to start commercial operation of 800 mw unit of...29 Feb 2020 9:54 AM GMT
Nadal strolls into Acapulco final29 Feb 2020 9:27 AM GMT
Pro-CAA, 'shoot the traitors' slogans raised on Delhi Metro...29 Feb 2020 9:24 AM GMT
PWD, EDMC deploy cranes to clear streets in NE Delhi29 Feb 2020 9:20 AM GMT