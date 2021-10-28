NTPC Sept quarter net profit rises to Rs 3,691 cr

New Delhi: State-owned power major NTPC on Thursday posted a nearly six per cent jump in net profit at Rs 3,690.95 crore in the September quarter, mainly on account of higher revenues.

The net profit of the company was at Rs 3494.61 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Total income of the company stood at Rs 33,095.67 crore in the latest September quarter as against Rs 28,677.64 crore in the same period a year ago.

The gross power generation of the firm rose to 74.81 Billion Units (BU) in the quarter under review from 67.67 BU in the year-ago period.

The Plant Load Factor (PLF) or capacity utilisation of the company's coal-based power plants rose to 69.58 per cent in the three months ended September 2021 from 64.27 per cent in the same period a year ago.

NTPC got 43.39 Million Metric Tonnes (MMT) of domestic coal supply in the quarter under review as against 38.21 MMT in the year-ago period.

The imported coal supply also rose to 0.42 MMT in the three months ended September from 0.15 MMT in the same period a year ago.

In the latest quarter, NTPC produced 2.79 MMT of coal. This is higher than 0.77 MMT recorded in the 2020 September quarter.

The average tariff of the company stood at Rs 3.82 per unit during April to September this fiscal. It was at Rs 3.86 per unit in same period

a year ago.