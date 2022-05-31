NTPC releases biodiversity policy 2022

New Delhi: Power giant NTPC has come out with its "biodiversity policy 2022" for conservation and restoration of a balanced ecosystem, the power ministry said on Tuesday.



"The power major aims to mainstream the concept of biodiversity across its value chain and adopt a precautionary approach for sustainable management of biodiversity in all the decision-making processes to ensure the earth's variety of life in and around the business units of NTPC. The policy also aims to adopt systematic consideration of local threats to biodiversity beyond the company's business activities," the ministry said. As part of its capacity building, NTPC is raising awareness among local communities, employees and its associates across the supply chain about biodiversity through project-specific and national level trainings in collaboration with experts, it said.

Further, NTPC will be adhering to legal compliances with respect to biodiversity by complying with rules and regulations related to the environment, forest, wildlife, coastal zone and green cover during planning and execution of its projects, the power ministry said.