NTPC group achieves power generation mark of 100 bn units

New Delhi: Power giant NTPC on Thursday said its group companies in this fiscal have achieved the cumulative power generation mark of 100 billion units faster than the previous fiscal.

Last year, the group generation had crossed the 100 BU mark on August 7, 2020, NTPC said in a statement.

NTPC Group companies recorded a generation of 85.8 BU in the first quarter from April to June 2021, registering an increase of 26.3 per cent from 67.9 BU generated in the corresponding quarter last year. NTPC's generation increased by 19.1 per cent to 71.7 BU in the period under consideration, compared to the 60.2 BU generated a year ago.

According to the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) data, the 2600-megawatt (MW) NTPC Korba plant in Chattisgarh has emerged as the top-performing thermal power plant in India with 97.61 per cent Plant Load Factor (PLF) between April to June 2021.

Further, NTPC Singrauli unit 4 of 200 MW in Uttar Pradesh has achieved 102.08 per cent PLF, the highest in the country, from April to June 2021.

With a total installed capacity of 66,085 MW, NTPC Group has 71 power stations including 29 renewable projects.

The group has over 20 GW of capacity under construction, including 5 GW of renewable energy projects.