NTPC crosses max annual generation of previous years

New Delhi: NTPC has recorded a generation of 314.89 Billion Units upto 18th Feb'22, surpassing the maximum annual generation of 314 BU achieved in 2020-21. Last year, the generation was 270.0 BU till February 18, indicating improved performance and an increase in demand for power in the current year.

NTPC Korba (2600 MW) in Chattisgarh is the top performing thermal power plant in India with 94.32 per cent Plant Load Factor between April'21 to Jan'22, as per the data published by Central Electricity Authority. This demonstrates the expertise of NTPC in Operation and Maintenance of the power plants and the high levels of operational excellence.

NTPC's total installed capacity is 67,832.30 MW having 23 coal based, 7 gas based, 1 Hydro, 19 renewable energy projects. Under JV, NTPC has 9 coal based, 4 gas based, 8 hydro and 5 renewable energy projects.