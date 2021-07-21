NTPC bags 325 MW solar projects

New Delhi: State-owned power giant NTPC on Tuesday said it has bagged solar projects totalling 325 megawatts (MW) at Shajapur Solar Park in Madhya Pradesh.



In a statement, NTPC said the projects have been won by its wholly-owned subsidiary NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd (NTPC REL).

"NTPC REL has emerged winner at the Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Limited auction for 450 MW of solar projects at the Shajapur Solar Park in MP. NTPC Renewables has won 105 MW capacity and 220 MW capacity, quoting the lowest tariffs of Rs 2.35 per kWh, and Rs 2.33 per kWh, respectively. The tender received an overwhelming response from the bidders with a total of 15 bidders being shortlisted," it said.