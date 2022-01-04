'Not very happy with steel, cement cos' approach in road construction'

New Delhi: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said one of his missions is to reduce the usage of steel and cement in road construction as these companies indulge in cartelisation.

Road Transport and Highways Minister Gadkari said that he is not very happy with the approach of steel and cement companies and stressed that there was a need to encourage new materials like carbon steel and steel fibre.

"Using of steel fibre, this is also an innovative decision... I am also not very much happy with the approach of steel and cement companies. One of my missions is to reduce the use of steel and cement in road construction because they are making cartelisation," he added.

Gadkari was speaking during the launch of a book.

"So, we need to initiate and encourage new materials (like) carbon steel and steel fibre. If we use steel fibre, we can reduce the use of steel and we can also reduce the cost of construction," he said.

In India, there are no expiry dates for bridges and as a result, there have been a lot of accidents and deaths.

It is the time for the country to decide the life of the bridges, the minister said.

"I always tell the people that the financial audit is important. But, the performance audit, the quality audit, quality construction audit is equally more important than that... there are new rules, regulations for all this purpose," he said.

Repairing the bridge is equally important, the minister said.

He added that however, in India, there is a small number of people who are involved in repair work.