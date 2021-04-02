NMDC posts rise of 8% in output

Hyderabad: NMDC, the country's largest Iron Ore producer, has witnesseda spectacular growth for FY21 both in production and sales performance over the corresponding period last year (CPLY).

Iron ore production for FY21 stands at 34.11MT as against the 31.49 MTin FY20, andregistered a growth of 8 per cent.

Iron Ore sales during the FY21increased by 6 per cent at33.27 MT as against the 31.51MT in FY20.

Quarterly Production & Sales of 12.31 MT and 11.11 MT in Q4 are the highest ever since inception and are more by 2.84 MT (30 per cent) and 2.49 (29 per cent) over previous year.

The Bailadila Projects at Chhattisgarh have produced 26.56 MT in FY21 as compared to last year's production of 24.49 MT and registered a growth of8 per cent in production.

The total sales of iron ore from Bailadila projects in FY21 is 25.85 MT against 24.46 MTin FY20, which is 6 per cent higher than the previous

year.

This year production at Kirandul Complex is 136.29LT, monthly production 19.92 LT (March 2021) and daily production of 1.21 LT (28.03.2021) are the highest ever since

inception.

This year production at Bacheli Complex is 129.27LT and monthly production 19.86LT (March 2021) are the highest ever since inception.

Speaking about the production and sales for FY21, Sumit Deb, CMD, NMDC, commented, "It has been a year of challenges for everyone. Inspite of these situations, team NMDC has been able to excel on all fronts, including fight against COVID, enhance production and sales and also take care of its community.

I congratulate all our employees and stakeholders and take pride in their resolute efforts towards this goal. I am sure with this kind of zeal and enthusiasm, we will definitely surpass 42 MT in FY22 and with the new reforms in mining rules, NMDC would look for new opportunities for capacity

enhancement.