NMDC posts April output at 3.15 MT, sales at 3.12 MT

Hyderabad: The largest iron ore producer of the country, state-owned NMDC reported production of 3.15 million tonnes (MT) and sale of 3.12 MT of iron ore in the first month of FY23.

The company continues to register growth in its physical performance. Iron ore production in April 2022 was 0.6 per cent higher than that of April 2021 and sales during the month saw a growth of 0.9 per cent over the CPLY. Deriving strength from the 42 MT produced in FY22, the mining major achieved the highest production for any April month in the company's history.

Sumit Deb, CMD, NMDC said, "FY23 has started on the right note for us and is a reflection of our team's hard work aligned with the company's strategic posture. Our adoption of new technology and digital initiatives is strengthening our supply chain and making NMDC future ready. Having achieved the target of

42 MT iron ore production, we are confident that NMDC will grow to become a 50 MT mining company in the near future."