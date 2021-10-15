NLCIL Talabira project starts coal supply to NTPC

Bhubaneswar: NLC India Limited, A Navratna Company, Government of India Enterprise under administrative control of Ministry of Coal is operating Talabira II & III OCP (20.00 MTPA capacity) in Odisha state.

Talabira II & III OCP has commenced the coal production from FY 2020-21 and supplying coal to its end use plant, NTPL, Tuticorin, T.N. Further to fulfill the requirement of country`s coal supply, the excess coal quantity after fulfilling the requirement of end use plant selling the coal to open market through E-auction with due permission from MOC.

Rising to the occasion Ministry of coal has taken all efforts to augment coal supplies to the power sector and decided to divert and augment the coal supplies to power sector from captive coal blocks. Ministry of coal offered coal supply from Talabira II & III OCP to NTPC for their Power plant.

In this connection both the companies come forward and jointly worked together to commence the supply the coal from Talabira II & III OCP to NTPC (Darlipali & Lara Power Plant).

With timely support and requisite coal delivery permits from Department of Mines, Government of Odisha, the coal delivery to the Darlipali Power station has been commenced on 14 October, 2021 i.e. within 24 hours from the directives of MOC.