Nirmala Sitharaman urges Indian diaspora to become partners in growth of country

Washington: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has urged the Indian diaspora to become partners in growth of the country during the next 25 years as it attains 100 years of independence.

Addressing the Indian community in the Silicon Valley, San Francisco Bay Area, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted the contributions of the people of the country in innovation and research.

"FM Smt. @nsitharaman highlighted the stellar contribution of Indian diaspora in US, esp. their role in innovation & research. FM also spoke about structural reforms undertaken by GoI & exhorted the community to become partners in the growth of India during the Amrit Kaal," the finance ministry said in a tweet on Sunday said.

The journey of India to attain 100 years of independence from its 75th year of independence has been termed Amrit Kaal. The Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is visiting the United States to attend IMF-WB Spring Meetings 2022.