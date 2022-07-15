NIRF Rankings 2022: KIIT ranked 20th Best University in country

Bhubaneswar: Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) Deemed to be University has been ranked 20th best in the country among all public and private universities in the NIRF India Rankings 2022, which was released by Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Education Minister in New Delhi on Friday.

KIIT-DU has improved its position in this annual national-level ranking exercise compared to last year when it had achieved the 21st position. Different Schools of KIIT also fared exceedingly well in the prestigious ranking.

KIIT's consistent improvement in the ranking list, being placed among top 20 universities in the country, is a testament to its sustained focus on imparting quality education and research activities.

"I firmly believe that slow and steady wins the race, and wish KIIT to keep climbing up the ladder and continue to strive towards excellence", said Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS.

The staff, students and parents expressed their happiness over the performance of KIIT and hailed Dr. Samanta and his efforts in guiding the institution towards excellence and improving academic performance year after year.