Nine of top-10 firms add Rs 2.12 lakh crore in m-cap

New Delhi: Nine of the 10 most valued firms together added over Rs 2.12 lakh crore in their market valuation last week, with HDFC Bank and TCS emerging as the lead gainers.

Last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark jumped 844.68 points or 1.38 per cent.

The stock markets were closed on Tuesday for Guru Nanak Jayanti.

From the top-10 pack, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) was the only laggard.

The top 9 firms added a total of Rs 2,12,478.82 crore to their market valuation last week.

Among the winners, HDFC Bank added Rs 63,462.58 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 8,97,980.25 crore.

TCS' valuation jumped Rs 36,517.34 crore to reach Rs 12,13,378.03 crore.

The market valuation of HDFC advanced Rs 29,422.52 crore to Rs 4,81,818.83 crore and that of Reliance Industries climbed Rs 26,317.30 crore to Rs 17,80,206.22 crore.

The market capitalisation (m-cap) of Infosys rose by Rs 23,626.96 crore to Rs 6,60,650.10 crore and Adani Enterprises surged by Rs 20,103.92 crore to Rs 4,56,992.25 crore.

State Bank of India's valuation increased by Rs 6,559.59 crore to Rs 5,36,458.41 crore and that of Bharti Airtel advanced by Rs 5,591.05 crore to Rs 4,59,773.28 crore.