NHPC inks pacts with CESL to get 25 EVs, 3 fast chargers

New Delhi: State-run hydro power giant NHPC on Friday signed pacts with Convergence Energy Services Ltd (CESL) to procure 25 electric vehicles on lease and three fast EV chargers.

NHPC Ltd has signed e-mobility agreements with Convergence Energy Services Ltd (CESL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL), for leasing of 25 electric vehicles and supply of three electric vehicle (EV) fast chargers to NHPC including its installation and commissioning, a statement by NHPC said.

NHPC will have the biggest EVs fleet amongst Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) in India, it added. NHPC had earlier leased two EVs through EESL in 2019.

The e-mobility agreements were signed through video conferencing on June 4, 2021.

The agreements were signed by Rajesh Kumar, GM (Mechanical) on behalf of NHPC; and Rajneesh Rana, CGM & Cluster Head (North) EESL/ CESL on behalf of CESL.

NK Jain, Director (Personnel), Biswajit Basu, Director (Projects) and AK Srivastava, CVO from NHPC and Mahua Acharya, MD & CEO and Saurabh Kumar, Executive Vice Chairperson, Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) were also present on the occasion.

NHPC has signed the e-mobility agreement as a step towards its commitment towards environment and on eve of celebrating World Environment Day 2021, it stated.

AK Singh, CMD, NHPC said in the statement, We are glad to expand our EV fleet by associating with CESL. NHPC is dedicated towards the environment and is committed to contribute towards reducing carbon footprints in the country."