NGSL to explore biz options in renewables in Africa

New Delhi: NTPC GE Power Services has inked an agreement with the Lake Region Economic Bloc to explore business opportunities in the renewable sector in Africa.

"NTPC GE Power Services Limited (NGSL), a 50:50 JV between NTPC and GE Power India Ltd, has signed a Memorandum of Engagement (MoE) with The Lake Region Economic Bloc (LREB), Kenya & Procorp Enertech Private Ltd (PEPL) to work towards the development of ground-mounted and floating solar PV projects in the Lake region of Kenya," a statement said.

The MoE also envisages extending support for the adoption of affordable housing, efficient lighting, development of mini-grid solutions and capacity building of Kenyan power sector professionals, it added. The MoE was signed during the visit of a 20-member high-level delegation from LREB, Kenya. During the visit, a tripartite MoE was signed between NGSL, LREB and Procorp Enertech Private Limited (PEPL).

The pact was signed by Sanjeev Duggal, MD, NGSL; Victor Joash Oginga Nyagaya, CEO, LREB and Raju S Gannavarapu of PEPL in the presence of governors and other senior delegates from LREB, Kenya.

Ujjwal Kanti Bhattacharya, Director (Projects), NTPC and NGSL Chairman; Prashant Jain, MD, GE Power India Limited (GEPIL); and NM Gupta, Head (International Business), NTPC, were also present during the MoE signing ceremony.

The high-level delegation from Kenya also visited the 100 MW floating solar plant at NTPC Ramagundam, India's largest floating solar plant and the 250 MW NTPC Ananthapuram ground mounted Solar PV plant in Andhra Pradesh.

LREB had earlier signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NGSL and PEPL to explore business opportunities in Kenya and other African countries.