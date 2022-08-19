NFL posts consolidated profit of `163 cr in 1st qtr

New Delhi: National Fertilizers Limited (NFL) has reported a PBT of Rs 163 crore on consolidated basis in June quarter of FY2022-23 with best-ever revenue of Rs 6454.65 crores.

Other than fertilizers, industrial products of the company also contributed significantly to its bottom line in June quarter

Fertilizer sale of company in June quarter touched new heights of 15.58 Lakh MT. National Fertilizers Limitedalso achieved best-ever energy consumption in its plants. The overall capacity utilisation of urea production in the first quarter remained 115.31 per cent.

With core strength in fertilisers and successful forays in Seeds and Agro Chemicals, National Fertilizers Limited is poised to enlarge its basket of products.

The company plans to expand capacities of Industrial Products and Agrochemicals. NFL also plans to venture into new areas of Water Soluble Fertilizers, Nano Urea, Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) etc.