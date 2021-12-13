'New fuel efficient PNG stove developed by PCRA'

New Delhi: The Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Rameswar Teli in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha on Monday informed that a novel fuel efficient domestic cooking stove for Piped Natural Gas (PNG) has been developed by Petroleum Conservation Research Association (PCRA) in collaboration with CSIR-Indian Institute of Petroleum Dehradun.

Entire combustion system including burner, mixing tube, venture etc. has been customized in this new stove to handle PNG. The stove has been optimised to have the highest thermal efficiency. The newly developed PNG stove has a thermal efficiency of around 55 per cent in comparison to the maximum efficiency of 40 per cent for the modified LPG stoves presently being used on PNG by the domestic households.

PCRA has been promoting this newly developed PNG stove which has a cost almost similar to normal LPG stove. PCRA has signed a MoU with the Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) under Ministry of Power for developing and implementing a model for marketing this new PNG stove by EESL.