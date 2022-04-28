Nepal may cut power to its industrial corridors; says not getting adequate electricity from India

Kathmandu: Nepal may cut power to its industrial corridors soon as the Himalayan nation is not getting adequate power supply from India, authorities said on Thursday.



Currently, Nepal is receiving only 100 MW of electricity from India, against its demand for 400 MW, said Pradeep Thike, Deputy Managing Director, Planning of the Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA).

"We are short of 300 MW of electricity at present because we have not received adequate electricity from India, which itself is facing a power shortage," he said.

Nepal faces a short supply of electricity during the dry season while during the rainy season, it has a surplus of electricity.

This will certainly affect the power supply to Nepal's three industrial corridors, Birgunj, Biratnagar and Bhairahawa, Thike said, adding, "we may have to cut power to these corridors at any time."

This will mainly affect large industries and small industries will not have any problem, he said.

"We will also be able to supply power for lighting purposes, but not for running big machines in the industries during the dry season," he said.

However, after one or one and half months, when the rainy season arrives, the situation will improve and Nepal will be in a position to export electricity to India, he pointed out.

He is, however, optimistic about importing electricity from India after a few days.

The authorities in India's Bihar state have indicated that they might provide additional electricity after 2,3 days, said Thike.

Nepal has got permission from Indian authorities to export 364 MW of electricity and as the situation here improves after June 1 they will be in a position to export energy to India, he added.

During Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba's recent visit to India, the two countries expressed joint commitment to work together in the power sector.