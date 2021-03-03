Need to ensure India recognised as quality conscious nation: Goyal

Mumbai: Union minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday stressed on improving Indian quality standards to ensure that India is recognised as a quality-conscious country with which people can do business with confidence.

"We must work towards ensuring India's recognition at the global stage as a quality conscious country, as a country with which people can do business with the confidence that they will get what we say, they will receive what they require. And they can be assured that an Indian product is a high quality product," the Food and Consumer Affairs Minister said.

Speaking at a virtual Workshop on Easing Compliance of BIS Certifications, Goyal said that quality is profit, and it prepares businesses for greater profits and quality speaks for itself, and is not

expensive. "It adds to the productivity, helps businesses to get bigger markets so that they can get economies of scale and helps to eliminate wastage," he pointed out.

"I think now with the onset of an Indian standard one national standard representing quality, productivity, affordability, accessibility, which should truly make the Indian standard a world-wide accepted standard. And when we go anywhere in the world, a standard that we make in India should be respected, recognised, appreciated and be the gold standard of quality," he said.

Goyal called for more and more use of artificial intelligence, big data and other technology-related solutions to help resolve standardisation issues facing industry and other entrepreneurs.

"I do believe that this is a dawn of a new era of an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', where digitalisation and efficiency are going to determine India's success in the future... More and more use of artificial intelligence, big data. All of these technology driven solutions will help our industry in a big way," he added.

The certification process will be simplified, stating that BIS should ensure the cost of testing never becomes a detriment to conforming to quality and getting certification, the minister said, adding that there will be reduction of fee for the certification for

Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.