NCL dispatches 3.8 LT coal to power houses
New Delhi: CIL arm Northern Coalfields Ltd (NCL) dispatched 3.83 lakh tonne (LT) coal to electricity generating plants on Thursday, the highest in a single day, feeding the need of power houses in the wake of sharp increase in the demand for the dry fuel.
Overall, the company dispatched 4.14 lakh tonne of coal on Thursday, the highest ever dispatched in 2022-23, and also the second-highest since the company's inception.
"Fuelling the need of the power sector... amid the steep rise of coal demand, NCL dispatched 3.83 lakh tonne, the highest amount of dry fuel in a single day since the inception of the company," NCL said in a statement.
CMD Bhola Singh said due to the tireless efforts of team, the company has achieved new records. The CMD emphasised on safety, environmental, and quality-first approach during mining of coal.
Coal India Ltd (CIL), which accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal ouput, is one of the major suppliers of coal to power houses.
Catering to the nation's ever-growing energy demand in the post COVID era, NCL has dispatched 33.54 million tonne (MT) coal to power plants in current fiscal year.
NCL has dispatched 36.89 MT coal to all its consumers, registering 20.30 per cent year-on-year growth.
Both figures of coal dispatches are more than the assigned targets till date.
NCL has produced 34.75 MT coal till date in current financial year with yearly growth of 25.26 per cent.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Punjab police promotes 101 sub-inspectors8 July 2022 7:45 PM GMT
Govt exempts excise duty on ATF for Indian carriers8 July 2022 7:25 PM GMT
Ganguly@50: Seven captains in seven series isn't ideal8 July 2022 7:02 PM GMT
India to tour Australia twice in next FTP cycle8 July 2022 7:01 PM GMT
Wasteful India lose 3-4 to NZ, to play Spain in crossover for QF berth8 July 2022 7:00 PM GMT