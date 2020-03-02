NBCC bags order worth Rs 65 cr from BHEL
New Delhi : State-owned construction firm NBCC (India) on Monday said it has bagged an order worth 64.83 crore from Bharat Heavy Electrical Limited (BHEL) in Jharkhand.
In a filing to BSE, NBCC said it will execute this project on engineering, procurement and construction mode.
"This is to inform that NBCC (India) Limited has received an order from BHEL for construction of... reinforced concrete single steel flue chimney with borosilicate glass block lining system of 660 MW each (3 numbers) at North Karanapura STPP, Jharkhand," the company said.
The total project cost is Rs 64.83 crore, NBCC said.
Shares of the company were trading 3.03 per cent higher from their previous close at Rs 27.20 apiece on BSE.
