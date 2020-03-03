Nabard infuses Rs 1.46L cr in rural banking system in FY20
Mumbai: National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development on Tuesday said it has infused Rs 1.46 lakh crore in the rural banking system during the current
fiscal.
Nabard has been extending financial support to the banks operating in rural areas to help them deploy their resources effectively for meeting the credit needs of rural people, including farmers. "As on February 28, 2020, Rs 87,069 crore has been extended to cooperative banks and regional rural banks in short-term
refinance."
"In addition, long-term refinance of Rs 59,502 crore has also been provided to these banks as well as other financial institutions," National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) said in a
release.
So far in the current fiscal, the development finance institution has extended Rs 66,397 crore in short-term credit and Rs 6,704 crore long-term credit to rural cooperative banks.
Regional rural banks have availed Rs 14,141 crore in short-term credit and Rs 8,417 crore in long-term
credit. In addition, other banks, including small finance banks, have obtained long-term refinance of Rs 37,895 crore, the release said.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Netanyahu begins talks to form coalition government3 March 2020 5:18 PM GMT
Taliban attacks Afghan army bases, throwing peace talks into...3 March 2020 5:17 PM GMT
North Korea weapons test was 'long-range artillery': KCNA3 March 2020 5:16 PM GMT
18 killed as boat sinks in Brazilian Amazon3 March 2020 5:16 PM GMT
Don't spare anyone involved in violence: CM requests PM3 March 2020 5:14 PM GMT