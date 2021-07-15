MSME Min Narayan Rane launches Khadi Babywear products

New Delhi: Minister for MSME Narayan Rane on Thursday launched Khadi's two new exclusive product range – Khadi cotton babywear and unique Khadi handmade paper slippers – at Khadi India's flagship showroom in Connaught Place, New Delhi. Minister of State for MSME, Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma and Chairman KVIC Vinai Kumar Saxena were present on the occasion. Both the ministers spent more than one-and-half hours in the CP showroom and appreciated Khadi's range of products available.

The new products include Khadi's first ever cotton clothing for babies. To begin with, KVIC has launched sleeveless vests (jhablas) and frocks along with bloomers and nappies for new-borns and up to 2 years old babies. KVIC has used 100 per cent hand-spun and handwoven cotton fabric that is soft on the tender and sensitive skin of the children and prevents them from any rashes or skin irritation.

The ministers also launched Khadi's handmade paper "use & throw" slippers which has been developed for the first time in India. These handmade paper slippers are 100 per cent eco-friendly and cost-effective. The Handmade paper used in making these slippers is completely wood-free and made of natural fibres like Cotton & Silk rags and agro waste. These slippers are weightless and best suited for travel and indoor usage like in home, hotel rooms, hospitals, places of worship, laboratories, etc. It is also effective from the hygiene point of view.

While Khadi cotton babywear are priced uniformly at Rs 599 per piece; the handmade paper slippers cost a meagre Rs 50 per pair. The two new products can be purchased at Khadi showroom in Connaught Place as well through KVIC's online portal www.khadiindia.gov.in.

While launching the new Khadi products, Rane emphasized on aggressive marketing of eco-friendly and sustainable products. "By capturing bigger market share in this sector, KVIC can create more employment opportunities and increase its consumer base by a big margin," the minister said.

KVIC Chairman Saxena said that the handmade paper "use & throw" slippers have been developed by KVIC with the objective of supporting handmade paper industry and creating sustainable employment for artisans.