MSI India crosses 2.5 cr production mark

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Wednesday said it has crossed 2.5 crore cumulative production mark.

MSI started production in December 1983 and crossed the 10-lakh production mark in March 1994. It crossed 1- crore mark in March 2011 and 2-crore milestone in July 2018.

Its first production facility came up in Gurugram, Haryana.

The company now has two manufacturing plants in Gurugram and Manesar in Haryana, with an installed production capacity of 15 lakh units per annum. The company sells 16 passenger vehicles in the domestic market and also exports to around 100 countries.

"2022 marks 40 years of Suzuki's partnership with the people of India. Crossing 25 million cumulative production milestone this year is a testimony of Suzuki's continued commitment and partnership with the people of India," MSI Managing Director and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said in a statement. Going forward, the automaker will continue to introduce new products in the market, he added.

"Anticipating growing demand for passenger vehicles, we have also started work on setting up a new manufacturing facility in Kharkhoda, Haryana," Takeuchi stated.