Mfg sector gets FDI worth $21 bn in FY22
New Delhi: The manufacturing sector attracted foreign direct investments worth $21.34 billion in FY2021-22, an increase of 76 per cent year-on-year, the commerce ministry said on Thursday.
It said the government has implemented several reforms under the FDI policy regime across sectors such as insurance, defence, telecom, financial services, pharmaceuticals, retail trading, and e-commerce.
Singapore (27.01 per cent) and the US (17.94 per cent) have emerged as the top two investors during 2021-22 in India.
These were followed by Mauritius (15.98 pet cent), the Netherlands (7.86 per cent) and Switzerland (7.31 per cent).
"FDI equity inflows in the manufacturing sectors have increased by 76 per cent in FY 2021-22 ($21.34 billion) compared to previous FY 2020-21 ($12.09 billion)," it added.
The ministry said that despite the ongoing pandemic and global developments, India received the "highest" annual FDI inflows of $84.83 billion in 2021-22.
Top five sates receiving highest FDI in 2021-22 are Karnataka (37.55 per cent), Maharashtra (26.26 per cent ), Delhi (13.93 per cent ), Tamil Nadu (5.10 per cent ) and Haryana (4.76 per cent ).
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Markets rise for 2nd day in row, Sensex jumps over 1000 points28 July 2022 5:12 PM GMT
India's June qtr gold demand up 43% to 170.7 tonnes: WGC28 July 2022 5:11 PM GMT
'Global gold demand in April-June period falls 8% to 948.4 tonnes'28 July 2022 5:11 PM GMT
Sri Lanka must begin debt restructuring talks before bailout package...28 July 2022 5:11 PM GMT
Mfg sector gets FDI worth $21 bn in FY2228 July 2022 5:10 PM GMT