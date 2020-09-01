MF: Sebi revises disclosure requirements for debt, money mkt securities transactions

New Delhi: To further enhance transparency, markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday revised disclosure requirements pertaining to debt and money market securities transactions for mutual funds.

The new framework will come into effect from October 1, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in circular.

Now, the regulator has asked mutual funds to disclose details of debt and money market securities transacted in their schemes portfolio, including inter-scheme transfers, on a daily basis with a time lag of 15 days in a prescribed format.

At present, a time lag of 30 days has been allowed.

Under the new disclosure format, fund houses need to mention about name of the security, type of security, most conservative rating of security at the time of transaction, if applicable, name of the rating agency and transaction type.

Among others, they need to disclose about listed status of security, name of mutual fund, scheme name, type of scheme, residual days to final maturity, deemed maturity date, quantity traded, face value per unit and value of such trade.

Sebi said the disclosure will be in a comparable, downloadable (spreadsheet) and machine readable format.